Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

NFLX stock traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.