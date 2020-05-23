Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,410.42. 1,294,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,878. The company has a market cap of $957.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,331.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

