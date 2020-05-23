Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.25. 11,783,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

