Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $36.47 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227,816 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

