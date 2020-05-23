Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $59.65 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

