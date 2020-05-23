Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 67,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 874,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 130,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 534,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 661.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 268,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,152,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

