Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 700 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Booking by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.62 on Friday, reaching $1,631.30. 560,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,610. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,408.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,733.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

