Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. 3,010,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

