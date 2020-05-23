Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 86,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.48. 3,344,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,983. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

