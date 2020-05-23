Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $241.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

