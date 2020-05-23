Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 85,966 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,966 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $37,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,260. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $317.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

