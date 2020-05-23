Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 15,309,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,257,626. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

