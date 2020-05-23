Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $41,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,431. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

