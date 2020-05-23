Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 34,299 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after buying an additional 666,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.60. 5,484,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $276.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

