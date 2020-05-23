Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

