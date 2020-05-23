Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,778.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 941,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,469. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

