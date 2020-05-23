Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $6.45 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 83,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 247,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,526. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

