Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 229.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.26. 14,094,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

