Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,296 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $98,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Mastercard by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.65. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

