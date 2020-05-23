Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $21.17 Million in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $118.26 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

