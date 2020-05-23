Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,619. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.