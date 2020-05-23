Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 112 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 2,198,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.29. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.