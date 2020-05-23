Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 25,000 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 3,468,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

