Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 351,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,299. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

