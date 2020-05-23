Fosun International Ltd Acquires 3,900 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Paypal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Paypal by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.27. 2,439,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $151.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

