Fosun International Ltd Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Zoetis by 767.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,055. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,844 shares of company stock worth $9,264,589. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

