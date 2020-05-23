Fosun International Ltd Purchases 9,080 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $11.67 on Friday, hitting $200.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

