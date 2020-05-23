Fosun International Ltd Sells 630 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

