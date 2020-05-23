Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 2,652,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FOX by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

