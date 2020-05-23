Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 2,652,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.
