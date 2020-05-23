Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
FNV traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 732,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,610. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.47, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,552,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,246,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.