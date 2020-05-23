Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FNV traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 732,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,610. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.47, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,552,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,246,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

