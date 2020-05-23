Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.59). Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

