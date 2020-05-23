Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) PT Raised to $48.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

FMS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 229,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

