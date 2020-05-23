Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 229,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,232. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 1,245,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth about $9,180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 79,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

