Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.03637732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.