GAN (NYSE:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE GAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,392. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

