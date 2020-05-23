GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLIBA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $11,213,916 over the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,141,000 after buying an additional 967,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,327,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,389,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.83. 393,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

