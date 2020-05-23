Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Generac by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Generac by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Generac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

