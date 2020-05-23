GeoCoin Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $964,820.13 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00478327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 566.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011327 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

