Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The stock has a market cap of $466.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

