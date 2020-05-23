Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 6,157,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139,120. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

