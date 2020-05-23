Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,311 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

