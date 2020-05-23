Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. DNB Markets lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 507,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,249,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 853,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,061. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

