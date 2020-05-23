GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 1,573,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoPro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoPro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

