Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,994 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 889.29, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.