Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,247,440 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 540.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 9.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $203,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in JD.Com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in JD.Com by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 22,444,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

