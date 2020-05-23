Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 282,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

