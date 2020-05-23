Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.28 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $46,486,500. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,571,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

