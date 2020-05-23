Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases 29,404 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. HUTCHISON CHINA/S accounts for 0.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

HCM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

