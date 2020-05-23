Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases 368,876 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,876 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 3.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $88,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,743,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $51,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,411,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 7,251,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

