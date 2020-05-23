Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 993,147 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 993,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,099,000. Baidu accounts for about 4.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,675,211,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,485,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.